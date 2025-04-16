Oman has agreed to build the world’s first commercial-scale liquid hydrogen corridor linking the Sultanate to the Netherlands and Germany.



The government-owned green hydrogen entity Hydrom will focus on upstream production plans that align with national targets and integrate the project into the country’s hydrogen infrastructure and policy framework, state-owned energy group OQ said in a statement.



OQ will develop the hydrogen plant and related storage and export facilities, contributing directly to the corridor’s supply capabilities, the statement added.



The corridor will allow the export of renewable fuels of non-biological origin-compliant liquid hydrogen from the Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam and key logistics hubs in Germany.



UAE-based ECOLOG will ship liquid hydrogen through vessels with zero boil-off, ensuring greater efficiency and reduced losses.



On the European side, the corridor will be anchored by re-gasification import terminals in the Port of Amsterdam, followed by hydrogen distribution to industrial off-takers in the Netherlands and Germany via gas pipeline networks, rail connections, and barge distribution through the Dutch canal network.



Large-scale green hydrogen projects have been awarded to 22 global consortiums, who have commenced development activities within their blocks in Duqm and Dhofar.



Hydrom is also preparing to launch its third land auction round later this month, focused on mid-scale projects, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

