New Delhi: Following its earlier announcement on September 13, 2024, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Sembcorp have entered

into a joint venture (JV) agreement to explore renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across India. This strategic partnership aims to support India’s energy transition and development goals.

The JV will also consider projects in green ammonia production and bunkering, emissions reduction for port operations and other emerging green fuel technologies.

The potential projects will leverage Sembcorp’s renewables experience and BPCL’s expertise in the petroleum sector and infrastructure.

Speaking about the partnership, G Krishnakumar, Chairman & Managing Director, BPCL, said, “BPCL's collaboration with Sembcorp marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable tomorrow. BPCL will leverage its combined aspirations, expertise and resources, to jointly explore the development of innovation-led, best-inclass renewable energy and green hydrogen solutions for supporting India's ambitious

climate goals and our own aspiration to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 in Scope 1 and 2. BPCL is committed to building a robust renewable energy portfolio, with a target of 10GW, to meet the energy needs of tomorrow and become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040.”

Vipul Tuli, President & CEO, Renewables, West, and CEO, Hydrogen Business,

Sembcorp, said, "Sembcorp’s collaboration with BPCL seeks to support renewable

energy and green hydrogen development in India. With Sembcorp’s renewables expertise and BPCL’s strength in the petroleum sector, we look forward to identifying opportunities to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors. Sembcorp is committed to delivering scalable, low-carbon solutions for a sustainable future."

Sembcorp is pursuing the use of green hydrogen and ammonia as key decarbonisation pathways. With 6GW of renewables assets in India, Sembcorp is well-positioned to enable large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen production.

The signing of this JV agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the

earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of Sembcorp for the financial

year ending December 31, 2025.

