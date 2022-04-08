Iraq and Jordan will sign government-to-government agreement to establish an industrial city, a ministry of planning official said.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi said preliminary discussions for the joint venture project were held between the Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal Al-Najm and the Jordanian Minister of Industry and Trade, Youssef Mahmoud Al-Shamali.

The two sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in the area of food storage given the increase in food prices worldwide, and proposed tripartite summit between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt in Baghdad.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

