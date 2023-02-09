Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced plans to launch a new production site in Saudi Arabia to support the development of the Kingdom’s digital economy and meet growing customer demand, the company said in a statement.

The New York-listed company will partner with Alfanar, a Saudi-based manufacturer and digital solutions provider, to produce models from its 'Compute' portfolio in the Kingdom.

The companies intend to make a long-term multi-million-dollar investment to support critical national initiatives in the public and private sectors, including education, health, oil and gas, financial services, and manufacturing.

The project will bring enterprise IT production to the Kingdom, with HPE and Alfanar producing thousands of units annually from the HPE ProLiant Gen11 server family.

Customised products will be produced that include multiple sophisticated configurations such as GPUs, processors, memory, and a wide variety of storage options and network implementations.

The development of the Alfanar facility in Riyadh will also support highly skilled jobs and help to develop the Saudi technology ecosystem, the statement noted.

The two companies plan for additional product lines in the coming years, with production likely to be ramped up to support exports to the wider Middle East region.

