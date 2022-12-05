MUSCAT: The second edition of the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) Conference & Exhibition opens on 5 December 2022, under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, at Oman Convention and Exhibition, Muscat.

Organised with the support of Birba Energy, the 3-day GHSO 2022 will serve to showcase Oman’s newly unveiled green hydrogen strategy, which envisions investments totalling an estimated $190 billion in a future low-carbon economy over the next three decades.

Additionally, the event will provide an important platform for various energy sectors stakeholders to outline their commitments to carbon neutrality in line with Oman’s own Net Zero target set out recently by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, will deliver the keynote address at the formal opening of the Conference on 6 December 2022.

He will be joined at the opening by a number of Omani dignitaries, including Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Board of Directors – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ). Also in attendance at the inauguration will be a distinguished line-up of officials from abroad, notably Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director – IEA; Hirohide Hirai, Vice Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Government of Japan; and Joao Galamba, Secretary of State for Environment and Energy – Portugal. A number of Their Excellencies – ambassadors accredited to the Sultanate of Oman – will be present as well.

Salim Al Aufi will also address an exclusive gathering of global energy sector executives taking place at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat on 5th December 2022. This forum, titled ‘Energy Executives Conclave (EEC)’, will be attended by number of ministers representing leading energy producing and importing nations, policymakers, experts and CEOs from leading energy companies from Oman and around the world.

An estimated 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the 3-day GHSO Conference & Exhibition, underscoring its robust appeal to the local and international green energy industry.

Over the course of the forum, a total of 12 sessions will be held, focusing on nine strategic themes: Oman Green Hydrogen Economy and Strategy; Global Hydrogen Review; Oman as a Global Player in the Hydrogen Space; Oman as a Green Hydrogen Hub; Oman Green Hydrogen Infrastructure; Green Hydrogen Value Chain (In-Country Value); Partnership and Investment; Green Hydrogen Projects’ Finance & Bankability; and Green Hydrogen Projects in Oman.

Additionally, a Technical Conference will take place in parallel with the main conference. International experts representing key segments of the hydrogen value chain will conduct a series of masterclasses during the Technical Conference.

Notable among the array of organisations supporting GHSO 2022 is Energy Development Oman (EDO), the state-owned holding company representing the government’s stakes in Block 6, the largest oil concession in the Sultanate of Oman. EDO is also the parent company of Hydrom – the new state owned entity overseeing the development of Oman’s green hydrogen sector.

“EDO is pleased to have played a leading role in shaping the programme agenda for this pivotal forum to ensure the outcomes are beneficial for the future green hydrogen industry in Oman and the region. Together with Hydrom, our subsidiary, and other key government and other stakeholders, we aim to position ourselves at the forefront of Oman’s new mission to transition to a low carbon economy by accelerating relevant activities towards green energy resources, ” commented Mr. Mazin Al Lamki, CEO – EDO.

“With OQ as Co-Host of this key event happening in Oman, I am proud to be leading OQ Alternative Energy’s presence at the summit as we continue to pursue our green energy journey into the future,” said Najla Zuhair Al Jamali, OQ Alternative Energy Chief Executive. “OQ AE is currently collaborating with a number of key organisations, both from Oman and the rest of the world, as we plan our next steps towards a responsible hydrogen-centric economy. We are encouraged that so many other like-minded organisations and people are joining us on this mission at Green Hydrogen Summit Oman 2022.”

As the signature green energy forum of Oman, GHSO 2022 has attracted a large roster of energy sector luminaries from Oman and abroad as speakers and presenters. The expansive speaker list also includes high-level government officials from Germany, Poland, Japan and Korea, as well as key executives representing IEA, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Oman Shell, TotalEnergies, OETC, Equinor, Fortescue Future Industries, and Air Products, among others.

Further, as a one-stop expo on green hydrogen, GHSO 2022 will also include a full-fledged exhibition featuring leading international and local energy players, investors and developers, technology providers, and other companies that form part of the green hydrogen ecosystem.

Supporting the events as Sponsors are the following local and international organisations: Host – Hydrom / Energy Development Oman (EDO); Co-Host – OQ; Principal Sponsor – Shell; Main Sponsors – Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Asyad Group; Platinum – Worley Oman, Technip Energies, ThyssenKrupp AG, Fortescue Future Industries, and TotalEnergies; Diamond – TAQA, Sohar Port and Freezone, Oman LNG and Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC; Premium Islamic Banking Partner – Bank Nizwa; Gold – BP, Air Product, Schlumberger (SLB), ACME Group, PTTEP and ABB; Silver - TUV SUD Middle East, SoharAluminium, Plug Power, Gulf Petrochemical Services, Hitachi, Equinor, Saud Bahwan Oman Automotive/ Toyota, TOCO Arabian Industries, Sohar International Bank, ARA Petroleum, Solar Wadi, Al Siraj Holdings, and Salalah Freezone; Session Sponsor - ZL Chemicals, Bureau Veritas, Special Technical Services, Seeh Al Sarya, Samsung Engineering, HY24, OTTCO, Baker Hughes, Topsoe and Oman Cables, Lanyard – Advario; and Linde – Conference Bag.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

