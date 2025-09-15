Riyadh - Germany-based Phoenix Contact, a global leader in industrial automation and connectivity, has established Phoenix Contact Trading LLC in Riyadh.

The move marks a key step in its regional expansion and alignment with Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation, according to a press release.

Founded in 2024, the new entity allows the German company to work more closely with the Saudi market to deliver tailored solutions for national development.

The launch was made possible through local partnerships that support innovation, infrastructure growth, and the adoption of localized technologies.

As part of its Saudi expansion, the company is prioritizing local talent development through training, career growth, and knowledge exchange to build long-term value.

The Riyadh-based subsidiary will deliver a wide portfolio spanning energy generation, transportation, distribution, machine building, and control cabinet construction.

Its offerings include modular terminal blocks, PCB connectors, installation accessories, electronic interfaces, power supplies, automation systems, safety solutions, and surge protection.

It offers a variety of solutions to support installers, operators, and developers across industrial, urban, and transport sectors.

