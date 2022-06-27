Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) Chairman has urged German companies to set up manufacturing units and businesses at the recently announced Aluminium Downstream Park in Bahrain.

“Five decades and counting, Bahrain has forged close ties with Germany in the fields in trade and investment, and Alba is a great tangible example of this,” stated Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa during his keynote speech at the gala dinner of the 25th Arab-German Business Forum held in Berlin last week.

Shaikh Daij said: “We look forward to welcoming German companies to set-up manufacturing units and businesses at the recently announced Aluminium Downstream Park, which represents a dynamic part of the Economic Recovery Plan put in motion in October 2021 by the Government of Bahrain and led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

“Alba will play a key role in the development of the planned Aluminium Downstream Park and look forward to being the supplier of choice for all aluminium manufacturing and recycling projects,” he said.

Known as a leading platform for promoting Arab-German business relations, the Arab-German Business Forum comprised panel discussions and roundtables with the participation of high-level delegates and speakers who focus on creating opportunities and growth within key sectors of the Arab economies as well as Germany.

Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali participated in the panel discussion on ‘Sustainability and Waste Management: Major Challenges and Excellent Opportunities’ during which he gave insights on Alba’s fully-fledged ESG Roadmap, which is in line with Bahrain’s commitment to achieve ‘Net Zero Emissions’ by 2060.

Al Baqali also spoke about Alba’s latest endeavour to address waste management - Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, adding: “The plant is about ‘pioneering the future’. We are proud to have a world-class solution for SPL waste, which will not only transform SPL into valuable products but also provide recycling solution to realise significant environmental and economic gains in a circular economy.”

During his participation in the panel discussion on ‘Mobility and Logistics: Smart Solutions as a Key to a Sustainable Development?’, Alba’s Chief Marketing Officer Khalid A Latif stated: “Alba has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to producing and delivering Aluminium responsibly and sustainably. Our recent credentials to include ASI Performance Certification give the company a competitive edge as we seek to embark on new markets in Germany and Europe.”

On the sideline of the forum, Shaikh Daij presented Alba’s 50th Anniversary Coin to Abdulla Abdullatif Al Shaikh Abdulla, the Ambassador of Bahrain to Germany, as well as to AbdulAziz Al Mikhlafi, the Secretary General Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Alba’s Director Marketing, Boris Santosi, and Director Investor Relations, Insurance & Corporate Secretary Eline Hilal were also part of the company’s’ delegation attending the forum.

