Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Song Jim, Chairperson of Geely Global Automobile and Vice Chairperson of Geely Auto Holding, to discuss the company’s plans to establish a vehicle manufacturing plant in Egypt through a partnership with Auto Mobility.

The meeting took place at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

Also present were Fahd Ali Al-Ghanim, Chairperson of Auto Mobility; Essam Al-Arjani, CEO of Al-Arjani Group; Joe Jian, President of Geely Middle East and Africa; Yang Sheng, General Manager of Geely Africa; and Othman Abdel Moneim, Managing Director of Auto Mobility.

During the meeting, Madbouly expressed his appreciation for the partnership between Geely Auto Holding and Auto Mobility, emphasizing the importance of their joint venture to manufacture Geely vehicles in Egypt. He noted that the new plant was set to be inaugurated imminently and expressed hope that the facility would serve as a significant regional hub for Geely, catering not only to the Egyptian market but also to the broader Middle East and Africa regions. Madbouly pledged to provide full support for the creation of this hub, citing government incentives aimed at boosting the automotive sector.

Song Jim thanked the Prime Minister for his attention and noted that the meeting demonstrated the Egyptian government’s strong commitment to attracting foreign investment. He added that Geely Auto Holding sees Egypt as a strategic location for serving markets across Africa, the Middle East, and globally. Song also discussed the new plant’s production capacity and outlined plans to increase output, with a focus on exporting a substantial portion of vehicles manufactured in Egypt.

Al-Ghanim praised the Egyptian government for its efforts to improve the investment climate, which he said encouraged both Arab and Chinese investors to pursue new opportunities in Egypt.

He expressed pride in the partnership with Geely and emphasized that the plant’s opening marked a key step toward localizing vehicle manufacturing in the country. This initiative aims to increase the use of locally sourced components and stimulate supply chains within Egypt.

Al-Ghanim also mentioned efforts to encourage Geely to expand its exports from Egypt to global markets, targeting a goal of exporting around 30,000 vehicles in the current phase. He acknowledged that this expansion would require substantial support from the Egyptian government.

In conclusion, Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the automotive industry through a national program and tailored legislation offering incentives and exemptions for the sector. He assured Geely and Auto Mobility representatives that their project would qualify for these benefits and stated that he would personally monitor its progress and ensure necessary support.

