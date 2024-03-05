The Kuwait International Hydrogen Technology Symposium officially commenced today ( March 5), marking a significant step forward in the dialogue surrounding the future of hydrogen technology.

Hosted by, Kuwait oil Company This 2-day landmark event, taking place at the Hilton, Kuwait, under the esteemed patronage of Ameena Rajab Saleh, Deputy CEO - Gas & Environment, Kuwait Oil Company, has successfully brought together more than 150 local, Regional and International Experts, industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators.

Waleed Refaay, AEP Executive Director, said: “We extend our deepest gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support: Host organisation: Kuwait Oil Company Gulf Cryo as the Lead Sponsor; Linde, our Platinum Sponsor; and our Associate Sponsors: Clearly Gottlieb, GE Vernova, and Spetco. Their commitment is instrumental in advancing the hydrogen dialogue”.

The first day kicked off by the Opening and welcoming remarks delivered by Abdullah Al-Mutairi and Peter Jensen, Executive Committee Co-Chairs, along with Waleed Refaay, AEP Executive Director, setting an optimistic tone for the day's agenda.

The unity and eagerness displayed today reinforce the critical role of hydrogen in achieving a net-zero future, expressed Abdullah Al-Mutairi, Manager Production and Projects - GAS, Kuwait Oil Company. Peter Jensen, ETSA Contract Manager North Kuwait Jurassic Gas Shell, echoed this sentiment, highlighting, Today's discussions have not only shown the potential but have begun charting the roadmap for hydrogen's future in energy sustainability.

The symposium's first day featured enlightening opening keynotes by Saleh and Dr Martha Crawford, Operating Partner at Macquarie Asset Management, moderated by Senior Energy Expert Nader Sultan. The presentations emphasized the transformative potential of hydrogen in achieving a sustainable energy future and the need for collaborative efforts.

Following the keynotes, the Regional GCC Plenary Session delved into the success stories, implementations, and business models, paving the way for fruitful discussions on how cross-border collaboration and building viable infrastructure are pivotal for hydrogen's commercial and economic viability.

The day's sessions continued with in-depth discussions on Hydrogen Potential Markets & Technology, Key Risks & Opportunities, and Hydrogen Infrastructure, Transportation, and Export.

These discussions unveiled insights into the strategic, technological, and infrastructural frameworks necessary for leveraging hydrogen's full potential, highlighting both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. --OGN/TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).