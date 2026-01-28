MUSCAT: Oman plans to roll out a roughly 400-kilometre pipeline network connecting green hydrogen production sites to major industrial hubs as well as export terminals across the Sultanate of Oman.

The initiative, according to Eng Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, is not only an integral part of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy, but also underscores the importance of regional interconnections and cross-border energy flows in advancing the country’s long-term energy goals.

“Oman attaches great importance to strengthening regional interconnections in electricity, gas and hydrogen, viewing them as key pillars of energy security and economic integration in the Gulf”, Al Hadhrami said. “Interconnection improves efficiency and enables the exchange of reserve capacity, while also paving the way for Oman to export surplus electricity and green hydrogen to regional and global markets”, he added in a recent interview with The Energy Year.

Spearheading the development of the 400-km hydrogen pipeline network is OQ Gas Networks (OQGN), according to the official. In addition to linking green hydrogen production sites in Al Duqm and Salalah to industrial hubs and export ports, the company is also planning dedicated carbon dioxide pipelines to support the country’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) strategy.

“These efforts fall within the regulatory and financial frameworks established to support an orderly transition to clean energy and carbon neutrality by 2050, while reinforcing regional cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure development”, he said.

Oman continues to advance its green hydrogen ambitions, with a portfolio of seven major projects moving forward that target a combined production of around 1 million tonnes annually by 2030.

