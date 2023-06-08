The Green Energy Oman (GEO) consortium, led by Kuwait-based EnerTech Holding Company, has secured the first hydrogen blocks (Block Z1-04) from Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom).

Other consortium members are Oman's integrated energy company OQ, Shell Oman, InterContinental Energy and Golden Wellspring Wealth for Trading, EnerTech said in a press statement

Located in the Dhofar Governorate, Block Z1-04 has the potential to generate 150,000 metric tonnes per year of green hydrogen, utilising 4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy, the statement said

This deal was one of three agreements signed recently, with a combined investment value exceeding $20 billion.

These projects are expected to deliver over 750,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, aligning with Oman's objective of reaching one million tonnes per year of green hydrogen production by 2030.

The GEO project, which has been in progress since 2017, is in the Al Wusta governorate, central Oman. Once fully operational, it will be powered by 25 GW of renewable solar and wind energy, producing nearly 1.8 million tonnes of green hydrogen or 10 million tonnes of green ammonia per year.

Enertech Holding Company is ultimately owned by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world.

