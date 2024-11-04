Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) unveiled on Monday plans for a vast 4-million-square-metre (sqm) pharmaceutical industrial zone to attract medicine and medical device manufacturers, aligning with Egypt's localisation strategy.

The proposed development was highlighted at the ongoing AfriSummit, an event organised by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology.

SCZONE Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien shared details of several high-profile projects already established within the Zone, including Ateco Pharma Egypt’s intravenous fluid production facility, valued at 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($20 million) and occupying 20,000 sqm in Sokhna Industrial Zone. Additionally, in East Port Said Industrial Zone, Gennvax Egypt operates a $150 million vaccine manufacturing plant over a 49,000 sqm area, and International Drug Agency for Pharmaceutical Industry (IDI) produces a range of pharmaceuticals—capsules, juices, tablets, creams abd dry powders—on a 20,000 sqm site.

He said the Arab Egyptian Pharmaceutical Company (ARAB API) is finalising a contract to develop a facility for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on an 85,000-sqm plot, with a projected investment of $165 million.

