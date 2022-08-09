Egypt’s non-oil exports increased by 20% during the first half (1H) of this year to reach $19.353bn, compared to 1H 2021’s $16.164bn.

The General Organisation for Export and Import Control’s (GOEIC) recently released report highlighted that the chemical and fertiliser industries constituted 22% of Egypt’s total non-oil exports, recording $4,336bn, compared to $3.217bn — a growth rate of 35%.

Meanwhile, the building materials sector acquired 19% of the total with a value of $3.693bn, compared to $3,1bn — a growth rate of 20%.

Next up was the food industry, which accounted for 11% of Egypt’s total non-petroleum exports with a value of $2.147bn, compared to $2,068bn — a growth rate of 4% — followed by engineering industries, which accounted for 10% of the total with a value of $1.887bn, compared to $1.483bn — a growth rate of 27%.

The report noted that agricultural crops recorded an increase of 10% to reach $1.868bn, compared to $1.693bn, accounting for 10% of Egypt’s total non-oil exports.

Ready-made garments exports also increased by 42% to reach $1.287bn, compared to $904m, accounting for 7% of Egypt’s total non-oil exports.

The report also explained that exports of printing, packaging, paper, books, and technical works increased by 37% to reach $615m, compared to $445m, accounting for 3% of the total exports.

Moreover, medical exports increased by 36% to reach $471m, compared to $347m, accounting for 2% of Egypt’s total non-oil exports.

The report also pointed out that the value of Egypt’s exports of yarn and textiles increased by 30% to $555m, compared to $427m, accounting for 3% of Egypt’s total non-oil exports.

Furthermore, upholstery exports increased by 6% to $325m, compared to $306m, accounting for 2% of the total. Meanwhile leather products and footwear exports increased by 24% to $52m, compared to $42m, representing 0.3% of exports.

Additionally, Egypt’s exports of furniture decreased by 20% to approximately $117m, compared to $146m, accounting for 1% of the country’s total non-oil exports.

Finally, exports of handicrafts decreased by 11% to approximately $124m, compared to $138m, constituting 1% of the total.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

