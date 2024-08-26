Arab Finance: Egypt’s index of manufacturing and extractive industries, excluding crude oil and petroleum products, recorded 108.35 in June 2024, up by 0.07% month on month (MoM) from 108.27 in May, according to a press release by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The index of ready-made garments surged 15.12% MoM in June to 205.26 from 178.3, while the index of beverages increased by 12.11% MoM to 654.08 from 583.43 in May.

On the other hand, the index of the furniture industry saw a 17.02% monthly decline in June to 135.37 from 163.14, while the index of paper products went down 14.32% MoM to 58.42 from 68.18 last May.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).