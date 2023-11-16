Egypt’s East Nile Monorail service will be commissioned in April 2024 after it underwent a successful trial operation early this month, the country’s Transport Minister was reported on Thursday as saying.

Kamel Al-Wazir said the new line is around 56km long and includes 22 stations as it passes through several neighborhoods in Cairo.

“This is the first project of its kind in Egypt and it constitutes a watershed in electric rail transport, which is considered as a safe and environment friendly means,” he said.

The East Nile Monorail project extends from the stadium station in Nasr City to the New Administrative capital near Cairo.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

