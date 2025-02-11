Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir held a series of meetings with Qatari and Bahraini officials to enhance economic cooperation and attract investments into Egypt’s industrial and transport sectors.

It came during the 5th High Committee Meeting for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development in Doha.

Al-Wazir met on Monday with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, reaffirming the strong economic ties between the two countries and their commitment to advancing relations toward a strategic partnership. The discussions underscored the significance of Qatar joining the Integrated Industrial Partnership, with Egypt identifying 23 promising industries for collaboration, offering strong local manufacturing potential and attractive market opportunities.

The minister also engaged with the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, inviting Qatari investors to expand their presence in Egypt’s industrial sector.

He highlighted opportunities for establishing joint ventures with Egyptian manufacturers or setting up fully Qatari-owned factories, particularly in industries prioritized by the Ministry of Industry. These initiatives aim to meet domestic market needs and drive export growth, reinforcing Egypt’s commitment to supporting Arab investors.

In a separate meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Al-Wazir explored ways to deepen industrial cooperation within the Integrated Industrial Partnership framework. He emphasized the potential for leveraging Bahrain’s economic expertise to maximize available opportunities across participating countries. The minister invited Bahraini investors to explore high-potential sectors in Egypt, including metals and petrochemicals.

Al-Wazir also met with Faisal Bin Saoud Al-Thani, Head of the Qatar Investment Authority, to discuss expanding Qatari investments in Egypt’s industry and transport sectors. The meeting covered various transport-related projects, including potential expansions in maritime and land transport, as well as investment opportunities in key Egyptian ports. Additionally, several high-growth industrial projects were introduced as potential candidates for Qatari investment. Both parties agreed to conduct a field visit to assess these opportunities further.

Concluding his engagements, Al-Wazir met with Qatar’s Minister of Transport, Mohamed bin Abdullah Al Thani, to discuss infrastructure development, port expansion, and maritime transport cooperation. The talks focused on strengthening trade relations and exploring joint ventures in port management and specialized terminals. Al-Wazir welcomed Qatari collaboration in Egypt’s port sector, highlighting Qatar’s prior interest in West Port Said Port as a foundation for future partnerships.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

