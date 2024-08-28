The Egyptian government is in talks with a leading Indian carbon black manufacturer to establish a $60 million production plant in the Arab country, according to statements issued by the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) on its social media accounts.

In separate posts on LinkedIn and Facebook, ECS said Minister Plenipotentiary Yahya Elwathik Bellah A. Nabih, who heads the service, held a series of meetings with executives from major Indian companies on the sidelines of the India-Africa Business Conference in New Delhi.

It said discussions were held with a leading carbon black manufacturer, which remained unnamed, to explore the potential for setting up a facility in Egypt.

The posts didn’t name the Indian company but said a delegation will visit Egypt to explore potential sites for the plant.

India-headquartered Birla Carbon, the world’s largest producer and supplier of carbon black, currently operates a manufacturing facility in Egypt in the Alexandria governorate, according to the company’s website.

The Minister also held high-level talks with Welspun, a global leader in home textiles; Hinduja Group, a major player in bus and light transport manufacturing and Ocior, which is advancing a $4.2 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.