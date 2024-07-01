PHOTO
Egypt has signed four framework agreements worth €31.4 billion to develop green ammonia projects with a total estimated production capacity of 6,241,000 tonnes per annum.
The agreements were signed by Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, Mohamed El-Khayat, CEO of the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) on the sidelines of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference last week.
Agreement details are as follows:
Developer: Consortium of UK's BP, UAE's Masdar, Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities, and Infinity Power
Location: Sokhna integrated zone.
Investment: €13.5 billion.
Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 330,000 tonnes, full commercial operations by Q4 2030.
Phase 1: Production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes/year, commercial operations by Q4 2032.
Developer: UAE-based Ocior Energy Holding
Location: Sokhna integrated zone.
Investment: €3.9 billion.
Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2029.
Phase 1: Production capacity of 900,000 tonnes/year, commercial operations by Q4 2031.
Developer: Consortium of Egypt's TAQA Arabia and France's VOLTALIA
Location: Sokhna integrated zone.
Investment: €3.8 billion.
Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 355,700 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2030.
Phase 1: Annual production capacity of 355,700 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2032.
Developer: Germany's DAI Infrastruktur (DAI)
Location: East Port Said Integrated Zone.
Investment: €10.2 billion.
Single Phase: 1.7 million tonnes per annum, commercial operations by Q4 2028.
(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa