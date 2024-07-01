Egypt has signed four framework agreements worth €31.4 billion to develop green ammonia projects with a total estimated production capacity of 6,241,000 tonnes per annum.

The agreements were signed by Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, Mohamed El-Khayat, CEO of the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), and Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) on the sidelines of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference last week.

Agreement details are as follows:

Developer: Consortium of UK's BP, UAE's Masdar, Egypt's Hassan Allam Utilities, and Infinity Power

Location: Sokhna integrated zone.

Investment: €13.5 billion.

Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 330,000 tonnes, full commercial operations by Q4 2030.

Phase 1: Production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes/year, commercial operations by Q4 2032.



Developer: UAE-based Ocior Energy Holding

Location: Sokhna integrated zone.

Investment: €3.9 billion.

Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2029.

Phase 1: Production capacity of 900,000 tonnes/year, commercial operations by Q4 2031.

Developer: Consortium of Egypt's TAQA Arabia and France's VOLTALIA

Location: Sokhna integrated zone.

Investment: €3.8 billion.

Pilot Phase: Annual production capacity of 355,700 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2030.

Phase 1: Annual production capacity of 355,700 tonnes, commercial operations by Q4 2032.



Developer: Germany's DAI Infrastruktur (DAI)

Location: East Port Said Integrated Zone.

Investment: €10.2 billion.

Single Phase: 1.7 million tonnes per annum, commercial operations by Q4 2028.

