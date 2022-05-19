Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside of oil and gas, today announced that its Al Taweelah site has been recertified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard for its sustainability performance.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative brings together metals and mining companies, end-users of aluminium such as Apple and Nespresso, and civil society and aims to maximise the contribution of the metal to a sustainable society.

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard is the global benchmark for sustainability performance in the industry.

EGA’s Al Taweelah site was the first in the region to be certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard, in 2019. This recertification is the first for an aluminium smelter in the Middle East with zero 'non-conformances’ – issues that need to be rectified over the medium term to retain certification, the company said.

EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard last year.

EGA’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban said: “These Aluminium Stewardship Initiative certifications provide assurance to our customers that EGA is committed to helping them meet global consumers’ increasing expectations for responsibility. We will soon seek certification for other EGA sites, and then progressively our supply chain with the end goal that all our metal and bauxite is Aluminium Stewardship Initiative-certified.”

Recertification followed a rigorous, independent on-site audit of EGA’s environmental, social and governance performance at Al Taweelah, including biodiversity, human rights, transparency, community engagement, emissions, and waste management. The recertification covers EGA’s port, power generation, carbon plant, potlines, casthouse, and waste management including spent pot lining and dross.

EGA was the first Middle East headquartered company to apply to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, in December 2017, it said.

EGA’s Al Taweelah site produces more than 1.5 million tonnes of aluminium each year and all reduction cells use technology developed by EGA in the UAE.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).