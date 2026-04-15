Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company has secured a framework agreement with Saudi Energy (SE) to provide design, construction supervision, testing, and commissioning services for data centre projects in the Kingdom.

The contract value will be determined based on purchase orders issued in line with agreed terms and conditions, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The agreement is expected to be signed on 30 April.

No other project details were disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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