Egypt - Mahmoud Haroun, Chairperson and Managing Director of Delemar Industrial Group, a member of the Federation of Egyptian Industries and the Industry Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce, announced the group’s new expansion strategy worth EGP 5bn.

Haroun said the group has transitioned from primarily serving the domestic market to pursuing a strategic export-oriented model. Today, 75% of Delemar’s total production is exported to international markets, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa.

He highlighted that Delemar Industrial Group is currently the largest exporter of aluminium to Germany among companies in Egypt and the Middle East, underscoring the global confidence in the quality of Egyptian manufacturing. “The German market is a benchmark for the highest standards of quality and technology, and Delemar adheres strictly to these standards across all production operations,” Haroun noted.

The group maintains the region’s largest strategic stock of aluminium billet and flat glass raw materials, ensuring production stability and its ability to meet both local and international demand without disruption.

As part of its industrial expansion, Delemar plans to launch a manufacturing line for automotive glass for passenger cars, trucks, and minibuses, targeting a production volume of 750,000 car sets within two years. The group is also moving into the production of automotive components to support local industries and reduce dependence on imports.

The company will additionally establish production lines for fire-resistant ACP cladding and advanced paint systems with an annual capacity of 20,000 tonnes. It also aims to build the region’s largest industrial complex for architectural glass production, doubling its current output from 1 million to 2 million square metres per year.

Delemar’s expansion further includes the establishment of the region’s largest aluminium profile paint factory, featuring Double Booth technology with an annual capacity of 25,000 tonnes – expandable to 50,000 tonnes. A new anodising line with a capacity of 15,000 tonnes per year will introduce unique colours not currently available in Africa, Europe, or the Middle East.

In addition, the group is developing a specialised mould manufacturing plant in Egypt and the Middle East to produce dies, spare parts, and input components for aluminium extrusion lines.

Delemar is also contracting to install the largest production line in Africa and the Middle East dedicated to manufacturing aircraft parts, reinforcing its role as a key industrial player in advanced manufacturing.

Haroun added that seven new production lines are currently being installed simultaneously, aiming to increase total output from 85,000 to 110,000 tonnes per year within a single year – part of an ambitious plan to strengthen Egypt’s industrial base and enhance the global competitiveness of its products.

