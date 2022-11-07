Egyptian environmental and waste management company Green Planet for Sustainable Environmental Solutions signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with US-based H2-Industries to provide the necessary feedstock comprising organic and non-recyclable plastic waste for the new Waste-to-Hydrogen plant at East Port Said/ Suez Canal Economic Zone, Egypt.

The MOU was signed by Mohamed Assad, Chairman of Green Plant for Sustainable Environmental Solutions, and Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman and CEO of H2-Industries on the side lines of COP 27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The planned Waste-to-Hydrogen plant will use organic and non-recyclable plastic feedstock to produce 300,000 tonnes of clean hydrogen per year, H2-Industries said in a press statement.

Green Planet has undertaken to provide the necessary feedstock - up to 4 million tonnes of waste annually and will be developing a full supply chain in addition to managing a pre-treatment facility, the statement noted.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

