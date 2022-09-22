With the aim to localise supply chains and to achieve the company’s strategy to develop In-Country Value (ICV), the International Seafood Company, a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) has commenced the construction of a tuna and sardines canning and other seafood products complex valued at RO 14 million in Duqm

The complex is being built within the Fisheries Industries Zone (FIZ), next to the upcoming Duqm Fisheries Harbour, in Duqm as part of a land usufruct signed with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ).

The complex, designed in accordance with the highest international quality and food safety standards and specifications, will have a production capacity of 30,000 tonnes annually, subject to future expansion and scheduled for commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024.

In line with Oman Vision 2040, the project is one of the outputs of the Tanfeedh Programme, which aims to achieve the country’s vision of economic diversification by maximising the return from the fisheries landing that the Sultanate of Oman abounds and localising the value-added chain of fish products before exporting to global markets.

The project will also support Oman’s GDP through local supply chains, from which many Omani small and medium companies will benefit, that will enhance investment opportunities in the sector and create many specialised and business support job opportunities.

The complex will house three manufacturing units — the tuna and sardines/mackerel canning unit, a fish feed unit and a recycled fish oil-recycling units to achieve the zero waste policy of the company.

