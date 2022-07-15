Bahrain has received two bids for its tender to appoint a consultant to review the kingdom's existing National Waste Management Strategy (NWMS), which was adopted in 2018.

The tender for consultancy services for the review of national waste management strategy by Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning was opened on 4 July 2022, according to a Bahrain Tender Board notice.

Roland Berger Middle East and KEO International Consultants have submitted technical bids for the contract.

The bid values weren't disclosed.

The scope involves a detailed review of the current NWMS, which contains 180 recommendations.

In June 2021, a Bahrain Chamber press statement had noted that a public-private partnership (PPP) construction and demolition recycling facility under NWMS reduced 600,000 tonnes of waste brought to Askar landfill.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

