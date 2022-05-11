President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has ordered the government to exclude production requirements and raw materials from the import procedures that were recently imposed.

The president also instructed the formation of a working group headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, with the membership of the Central Bank Governor, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Trade and Industry, as well as other competent authorities to carry out periodic follow-up and regular evaluation of import procedures.

Presidential Spokesman stated on Tuesday that Al-Sisi met the cabinet to discuss repercussions of the global economic crisis on Egypt.

In March, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea, issued a decree to amend rules governing the registration of factories qualified to export their products to Egypt, with the aim of facilitating procedures for companies and setting specific timelines for registration. Moreover, the amendment stipulated that companies wishing to export to Egypt must renew documents that have an expiration date within a period not exceeding 30 days from the expiry date.

On 17 April, the General Organisation for Import and Export Control (GOEIC) decided to halt the import of products from 814 foreign and local factories and companies.

The GOEIC said that these companies have been denied the privilege to export to Egypt’s local market due to the expiration of their certificates and for violating resolution no. 43/2016 concerning the amendment of rules governing the registration of factories eligible to export their products to Egypt.

The resolution no. 43/2016 clarified a number of goods that require the registration of factories imported to Egypt with the GOEIC, including dairy and its products, imported fruits, oils, sugar products, carpets and floor coverings, clothing, textiles and furnishings, lighting devices for home use. In addition to, home and office furniture, toys, and household appliances such as air conditioning, refrigerators, washing machines, glass, rebar, chocolate, and paper.

