Ajex Logistics Services, a Middle East specialist in express logistics and industrial solutions, has sealed a partnership deal with Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) that will see the group operate expanded logistics services from the burgeoning industrial epicenter of Dammam.

Marking yet another significant step in Ajex's growth since its launch in 2021, the agreement will see the Saudi-headquartered logistics firm operate warehousing facilities over a 6,000 sqm area at Modon.

The units will be utilized for the warehousing of various goods, including dangerous goods, the storage of food and beverage, as well as more general items.

The partnership with Modon enhances Ajex's logistics capabilities in Dammam, a core center for the kingdom’s oil, gas, and industrial sectors, and a fast-growing hub for non-oil related manufacturing, including F&B.

Moreover, Modon’s strategic location, 55km from King Fahd International Airport, 32km from Dammam Railway Station, and 40 km from King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, combined with Ajex’s specialised capabilities, will support the kingdom’s broader vision of fostering industrial growth and innovation.

"Our latest warehousing facilities, thanks to our agreement with Modon, will bolster our capabilities in managing complex logistics challenges safely and efficiently," remarked Ali Al Ribi, Ajex’s Warehouse Director.

"Thanks to this new strategic partnership, Ajex will be best placed to support the growth of Saudi Arabia’s industrial and non-oil related sectors, in line with the economic growth and development of the Kingdom, which is core to our efforts at Ajex," he added.

This strategic collaboration with Modon not only cements Ajex's commitment to logistical excellence but also opens new avenues for innovation and efficiency in supply chain management.

As Ajex continues to expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the logistics industry, fostering a future where seamless and safe logistics solutions drive industrial growth and prosperity.-TradeArabia News Service

