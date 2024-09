Muscat: Khazaen Economic City today signed an investment agreement to establish an integrated pharmaceutical industrial complex worth OMR20 million. The project will be established on an area of 20,000 square metres.

The project aims to manufacture general medicine in order to meet local demand and improve Oman’s position as a lucrative investment destination in the pharmaceuticals field.

