The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the keynote address at the opening of Biovac’s new product development laboratory in Cape Town on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

The newly established high-tech laboratory at Biovac, a leading South African biopharmaceutical company, positions South Africa a step closer to achieving end-to-end vaccine manufacturing capability, moving beyond the current “fill and finish” stage.

Homegrown solutions

“This milestone supports the government’s broader goal of strengthening local pharmaceutical manufacturing and ensuring that South Africa and the continent are better prepared to respond to health emergencies with homegrown solutions,” the department’s advisory read.

According to the department, the facility is equipped with mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology and advanced research capacity, enabling the development of new drugs and vaccines targeting diseases prevalent in Africa.

Messenger RNA, also known as mRNA, is a laboratory-created vaccine designed to instruct cells on how to produce a protein that activates an immune response. This immune response then generates antibodies, which help protect humans from becoming ill from that germ in the future.

The event will feature Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hosted by Biovac’s CEO, Dr Morena Makhoana.

The department said Suzman’s participation highlights the foundation’s long-standing partnership with Biovac and commitment to advancing vaccine innovation and access across Africa.

Meanwhile, Biovac is currently manufacturing vaccines for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation used by infants and children in the private and public sectors.

The vaccine manufacturer is supported by the government, as well as the Gates Foundation and the Industrial Development Corporation.

