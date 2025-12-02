Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer visited the Wadi El-Nile Stio plant for hemodialysis filter and dialyzer manufacturing in Cairo as part of his official trip to Egypt.

During the tour, the delegation reviewed the plant’s advanced production lines for hemodialysis filters, one of the region’s most vital medical manufacturing sectors. Officials presented the full production process and technologies used, all of which comply with global quality standards and Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) requirements.

Discussions focused on potential industrial cooperation between Wadi El-Nile Stio and the Saudi Ministry of Industry to localize hemodialysis-filter manufacturing within Saudi Arabia. The initiative aims to transfer Egyptian expertise to support Saudi Vision 2030 and aligns with Egypt’s strategy to expand local pharmaceutical production and achieve self-sufficiency in essential medical supplies.

Vice Chairperson of the EDA Tamer F. emphasized the Authority’s support for joint industrial investments, noting that Egyptian-Saudi cooperation enhances Arab pharmaceutical and medical security.

For his part, Al-Mudaifer highlighted Egypt’s strong industrial base and its ability to contribute to Saudi localization plans under Vision 2030.

Amr Abdel-Razek, Chairperson of Wadi El-Nile Stio Life Science, described the visit as a new milestone in Arab cooperation in medical industries. He stressed the importance of localizing hemodialysis-filter production to build a competitive regional medical-technology sector.

Both sides agreed to advance technical coordination and develop a joint plan to localize hemodialysis-filter production, exchange expertise, and strengthen regional medical manufacturing capacity.

The visit underscored the long-standing partnership between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in advancing industrial development and health-sector capabilities.

