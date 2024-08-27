UAE-based Abundance Solar Panels Industries will set up a AED55 million ($15 million) sophisticated solar plant on an area of 27,000 sq m in Kezad, Abu Dhabi.

For this Advanced has signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones.

To be set up in Kezad Area A – Al Ma'mourah, the plant will manufacture solar panels and integrated photovoltaic modules for businesses across industries looking to move to energy-efficient ecosystems. The plant represents another landmark moment in Kezad’s history of facilitating the development of new-energy environments. The agreement also reinforces AD Ports Group’s strategic vision to drive the transition towards renewable energy and lead the UAE’s green agenda to achieve net-zero emissions.

Latest innovations

The proposed plant will leverage the latest innovations in solar panel technology and operate within a sustainable ecosystem, promoting environmental responsibility and stewardship that Kezad Group stands for.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - Kezad Group, said: “We welcome the establishment of Abundance’s solar panel plant. The project aligns with our leadership’s vision for innovation in sustainable economic development as well as Kezad Group’s goals of driving industrial development responsibly and sustainably in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Sunil Madhok, Founder of Abundance Solar Panels Industries, said: “Encouraged by the vision of UAE’s leadership to drive innovation and excellence in sustainable manufacturing, we are setting up fully automatic plant for solar panels manufacturing to offer our humble contribution to Abu Dhabi's green future.”--TradeArabia News Service

