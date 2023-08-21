A new online investment platform introduced by the Saudi government offered nearly 6,000 projects in the first half of 2023, a newspaper said on Monday.

The Municipal Affairs and Housing Ministry provided those investment opportunities on its ‘Furas’ platform as part of a drive to attract capital within the Gulf Kingdom’s economic diversification scheme Vision 2030.

In a statement published by the Saudi daily Aliqtisadia, the Ministry said those projects are located in various parts of the country and cover several sectors.

About 1,500 investment opportunities cover business fields while 300 focus on manufacturing, public services and transport, the statement said.

It showed nearly 270 of them involve tourism and entertainment projects while the rest cover education, health, public utilities and farming.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

