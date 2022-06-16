Muscat – A project office of the first robotics park in the Middle East, to be implemented in several phases with an initial investment of US$2bn, was opened at Al Rusayl Industrial City on Wednesday.

Sandy Valley Robotics Park’s project office opened under the auspices of Mohsin bin Zahran al Hinai, CEO of Al Rusayl Industrial City, in the presence of H E Dr Tibor Szatmari, Ambassador of Hungary to Oman.

Earlier this month, Al Rusayl Industrial City had signed an agreement with Sandy Valley Robotics to implement the park on an area spread over 3.2mn sqm.

The robotics park, expected to generate 15,000 jobs, will have workshops for manufacturing robots of all kinds, including medical, commercial and industrial use robots.

The park will also have a research and development centre for robotics and artificial intelligence, robotics themed shopping stores, training institute in the fields of robotics and AI technologies, a five-star hotel and an amusement park.

‘The robotics park will open its doors to youth innovators, robotics entrepreneurs, and future technologies of robotics and artificial intelligence,’ a press release stated.

On the occasion, Dr Biju John, chairman and managing director of Sandy Valley Robotics Park, said, “The park will begin to train Omanis to equip them with new technologies immediately so that they can get jobs and opportunities in the field of robotics.”

The park will conduct workshops and training for those who aspire to pursue careers in robotics and technology.

H E Szatmari offered his country’s support to the park. “Hungary being one of the most technologically advanced countries in Europe, we and Oman can do many things together.”

