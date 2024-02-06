Developers have constructed nearly 14,000 new housing units on Yas Island since it was launched for investors nearly 10 years ago, the semi-official UAE Alittihad newspaper said on Monday.

Four new major housing projects were unveiled on the Island in 2023 by Aldar and other developers as part of Abu Dhabi’s push to develop its islands and bring in more investors for housing and other projects.

The projects announced in 2023 comprise nearly 2,100 units, including Gardenia Bay, the Sustainable City and other projects, Alittihad said, quoting developers.

