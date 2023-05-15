WORK on the new BD5 million state-of-the-art King Faisal Corniche is set to begin in December.

Plans for the project – which will feature family rest areas, investment spaces, light sports and cycling tracks, an open square and a monument for the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) – have been approved by the Capital Trustees Board.

The Works Ministry will supervise the project on behalf of the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry.The plans were presented for recommendation by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry.

According to a presentation during the board’s latest meeting, the project will be tendered this month, awarded in August, the contract signed in October, before work begins in December.

It would complement a multi-million dinar expansion of a popular seafront mall, which will include an ice rink.

The BD75 million Phase II expansion project of The Avenues Bahrain, expected to be completed in the first half of next year, will see the mall extending further along the west of the seafront, adding 41,200sqm of leasable space.

It will include 244 units, two entertainment areas and a supermarket, as well as a basement parking, bringing the total leasable area to approximately 80,000sqm.

Upon completion, the promenade will extend by 600m to the west along the waters of Bahrain Bay, making The Avenues Bahrain the largest waterfront shopping and entertainment destination in the kingdom with a total length of 1.3km.

In addition to the extension of the existing Grand Avenue, the project will include new sections such as The Forum, Grand Plaza, Electra and the Souk.

“Bahrain doesn’t have many sea-themed projects and I believe that in the King Faisal Corniche we have a gem on our hands,” said Capital Trustees Board member Dr Bashar Ahmedi.

“There are dhows docked at one end of the corniche, but to my knowledge, they are not being used and are there as décor,” he added.

“That is why there should be plans to have ferries, sea taxis and trips, boat restaurants and cafés, and Bangkok-style merchandise-selling canoes (floating markets), amongst other ideas that are sea-inspired.

“Also, there could be day and night fishing trips; tourist and locals don’t want to do things that they can do elsewhere, they want to experience uniqueness, have a fun time out and enjoy their time in an unforgettable experience.

”He added that officials need to explore out-of-the-box ideas that are innovative.“Options have to be explored; being basic is good, but basic has to be attractive.

”Board chairman Saleh Tarradah urged the government to explore more quality projects.“Bahrain is an attractive investment hub and The Avenues joint private-municipal partnership project has shown that,” he said.“We are looking and expecting much more.”

