Saudi Arabia - ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has been crowned as Saudi Arabia’s most valuable real estate brand at a value topping $1 billion by Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

ROSHN Group was founded just under five years ago with a mandate to contribute to Vision 2030.

Now, its brand and reputation rank in the top 20 across different sectors nationwide and is the third most valuable real estate brand regionally, said a statement from ROSHN.

The rapid growth of the brand and financial performance of the Group mirrors the expansion of the Kingdom’s real estate market over the past decade, following the push by Vision 2030 to promote national development.

Brand Finance found that ROSHN Group’s new identity and expansion into sectors such as education, entertainment, healthcare, and sports – the Group is involved in building two of the stadiums that will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia – has also helped to raise its profile nationally, regionally, and globally, it stated.

Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at ROSHN Group, said: "We are proud to see ROSHN crowned as the strongest real estate brand in the Kingdom - an accomplishment achieved in less than five years. This milestone reflects the success of our expansion strategy and new brand launch, embodying our clear vision and rapid growth as we reinforce the Group’s real estate leadership in Saudi Arabia."

Alrumayan said: "This recognition is a result of the growing trust in our brand and the added value we deliver, setting new benchmarks across the real estate sector. We will continue to build on this success to further cement ROSHN’s position as a model of excellence and leadership, shaping the future of the industry in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and its goals to enhance quality of life and diversify the national economy across sectors."

On its meteoric rise, Brand Finance's Chairman & CEO David Haigh said ROSHN Group’s exceptional rise to become Saudi Arabia’s most valuable real estate brand in just five years reflects the power of purpose-led strategy and visionary execution.

"ROSHN Group is reshaping urban living in line with Saudi Vision 2030 through its integrated communities and innovative mixed-use developments, with a focus on sustainability and community investment. Its evolution into a multi-asset developer marks a bold new chapter, positioning the brand not only as a national champion, but as a regional leader with global relevance," he stated.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. Brand Finance regularly evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations make strategic decisions.

Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes over 100 reports covering brands across all sectors and countries, including brands in Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).