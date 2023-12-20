Damac, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced that construction work is in full swing on the Cavalli Tower, a first of its kind in the world with interiors from the legendary Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, located in Dubai Marina.

Giving a project update, Damac said excavation for the 71-storey tower began in January before progress was swiftly made on substructure works by April. In August, work began on the superstructure of the tower.

Currently under way, the superstructure work is advancing as planned with the internal as well as external finishing expected to commence in June next year, said the company in a statement.

On completion, residents will get to enjoy unrivalled views of the sea and skyline from the comfort of the tower's private pools and Malibu Bay-inspired beach and gardens, it added.

"The work we have already done on Cavalli Tower is impressive, and well in line with our forecasted progress to date," remarked Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac.

"The diligent and steadfast work that has contributed to this important milestone, from construction to design is testament to the commitment we have to introduce a new icon to Dubai’s skyline," he said.

"The world-class Cavalli Tower is the only one of its kind in the world, with interiors by the legendary Italian fashion house. Situated in Dubai Marina beside the beach, Cavalli Tower promises its residents an exceptional lifestyle bar none," he added.

The construction update comes soon after Damac had announced the launch of an equally ultra-exclusive cluster within Damac Hills - Utopia.

These one-of-a-kind urban resort villas join the organisation’s growing list of luxurious residential and lifestyle endeavours, such as Safa One and Safa Two with Swiss jeweller, de Grisogono, Damac Tower Nine Elms London with interiors by Versace Home, Damac Casa, Damac Coral Reef and Volta.-TradeArabia News Service

