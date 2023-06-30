UAE-based hospitality group Earth Hotels will on board the main contractor for its 300 million UAE dirhams ($81.67 million) hotel on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah in the fourth quarter of 2023, Co-founder and Chief Executive Citizen Alan Honein told Zawya Projects.

The company, which targets “earthy travelers,” plans to open its first 265-key Earth Shore Al Marjan Island in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region in the first quarter of 2025.

“We have finalised all design packages and are currently obtaining the required approvals from the municipality and Ras Al Khaimah authorities,” he stated.

Regional firm OPECO has been appointed as the project manager, while SYDEN is the project consultant. The Earth Shore hotel has been designed by C-Lab Architects.

“Currently, our focus is on developing three hotel projects within the UAE,” Honein disclosed, adding it plans to expand beyond local boundaries.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

What is the Al Marjan hotel’s USP in design terms?

Our approach to design incorporates functional art, guest experience and space activation. We are about collaborations and community building. The design approach enables that through the different zones we have created, all while connecting each one with the other.

Have you finalised an operator for the property?

The ownership structure for our upcoming hotel projects follows a collaborative approach. The land and building assets are owned by one or two entities (Preston Development). At the same time, the operation and management of the hotel will be handled exclusively by us, “Earth Hotels”, representing our brand.

We have secured exclusive rights to operate and manage the [Al Marjan] hotel, ensuring our expertise and hospitality dedication shine through. This partnership allows us to leverage the existing infrastructure while bringing our unique brand and service offerings to the forefront. We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to delivering exceptional experiences under our brand in this upcoming hotel project.

Earth Hotels Founder and Chief Executive Citizen Alan Honein

What are the sustainability elements in your Ras Al Khaimah project?

In terms of lightning, we will use low-energy LEDs and energy-efficient lighting and focus on reducing light pollution with smart designs.

We are looking at harvesting technology that stores and creates a renewable energy source. In addition, we will focus on an organic waste-to-energy system to help convert food waste into high-value energy sources.

Earth Hotels will ensure the offsite building, automation, and construction have minimal landscape disruptions.

As for the water, the company will have atmospheric/rainwater harvesters/generators integrated into the design of the rooms to provide drinking water harvested from the atmosphere. Moreover, the hotel will have on-site water bottling.

Other features include sewage mining, facade gardens, minimal infrastructure, recycling programs, carbon offset programmes, organic, eco-friendly, biodegradable materials, and being paperless and plastic-less.

What measures are you taking to ensure the hotel opens in the first quarter of 2025?

We have all hands on deck and all the right people working alongside us, sharing the same vision. We are working closely with stakeholders and authorities to help pave the way for a smooth and timely opening.

How many hotels will you build in the UAE?

Currently, we are focussing on developing three hotel projects within the UAE with an approximate key count of 400 across all properties.

However, our ambitions extend beyond local boundaries. We have an ongoing project in Portugal, and our team is actively working on expanding our presence in other countries. Our commitment to growth and development in the hospitality industry is evident through our multi-faceted approach to domestic and international hotel projects.

Do you have plans to open additional properties in the UAE?

We have expanded our focus to include the development of Earth Mangroves in Abu Dhabi, and we are currently in the planning stage for another venture in a yet-to-be-disclosed location.

Our team is actively working on the necessary formalities, and once completed, we will swiftly move into action to bring these projects to life. We are equally dedicated to the success of all our endeavours, recognising the unique opportunities and appeal that each emirate offers.

We aim to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences in every location we operate. We are thrilled about the prospects and eagerly look forward to providing memorable stays for our guests.

When do you plan to launch your first project in Saudi Arabia?

Our first two properties in the Kingdom will be in Jeddah, offering 70-80 rooms and in Riyadh, which will feature 80-100 rooms with target opening dates of fourth quarter 2025 and first quarter 2026, respectively.

Are you looking at any opening hotels in any of the Saudi mega projects?

We have our hands full at the moment. But with all the amazing developments across the different cities in Saudi Arabia, I am optimistic we will be open to exploring more projects when the right opportunity presents itself.

How did you tackle the challenges of introducing a new hospitality brand into the region? What will be your growth strategy in the future?

At a group level, developing, opening and managing different hotel brands across the region hasn’t been without its challenges, but we have come to manage those quite well.

However, with Earth Hotels being a new brand and Al Marjan Island as our first destination in the region, our main challenge or concern is ensuring we deliver at a brand level first and foremost. This means design, experience, and sustainability. Fortunately, we have great and solid teams of experts working with us to ensure the brand’s vision is met at all levels.

Our approach [to growth] so far has been organic, keeping us busy with six hotels in the pipeline. However, our ambitions to grow regionally and internationally to southern Europe and North America will cause a shift to a more inorganic approach, which we have already started working on.

(Reporting by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

