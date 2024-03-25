UAE-based real estate developer Bloom Holding announced on Monday that it has appointed Emirates Link Maltauro as the main contractor for Casares, phase three of Bloom Living, its fully integrated residential community in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

Casares, which comprises of two-and three-bedroom townhouses, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026, the developer said in a press statement. The contract and overall project values weren’t disclosed.

This announcement follows the recent launch of the fifth phase of Bloom Living, Seville, earlier this year.

Additionally, works at Bloom Living’s first two phases, Cordoba and Toledo, are progressing steadily with over 60 percent completion at Cordoba and over 23 percent in Toledo, the statement noted.

Cordoba is on track for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024, while Toledo will be handed over in the second quarter of 2025.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

