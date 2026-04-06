UAE-headquartered master developer Arada has launched sales at Layan, the fifth phase of its Masaar 3 residential community in the emirate of Sharjah.

The company said in a press statement it has commenced off-plan sales for 437 new villas and townhouses in the forest community, with more than two thirds of units comprising three- and four-bedroom family homes.

Construction contracts for the first six phases of Masaar 3, including Layan, will be awarded within the next three months, the statement said.

The first two phases of Masaar 3 were launched in September 2025.

Centred around a green spine of 100,000 trees that connects each residential district to wellness, leisure and retail facilities, Masaar 3 comprises eight gated neighbourhoods spread over a 21 million square foot master plan.

Arada has delivered more than 1,500 homes in Masaar 1, with the remaining 1,500 scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Masaar 2, comprising 1,997 homes, is set to be completed by mid-2028.

The development value of Masaar is 9.5 billion UAE dirhams ($2.59 billion), according to previous statements by Arada.

Located in Sharjah’s Rowdat suburb near Arada’s original Masaar community, Tilal City and Sharjah Mosque, Masaar 3 is positioned between Masaar 2 and a growing education district, which is already home to two large-scale schools.

In the first quarter of 2026, Sharjah’s real estate sector saw 7,299 transactions valued at AED 4.6 billion ($1.3 billion) recorded, up from AED 2.7 billion ($735.2 million) in the corresponding period of last year.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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