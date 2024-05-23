Tunisia spent nearly 600 million Tunisian dinars ($192 million) on projects and other productive sectors in the first quarter of 2024, accounting for around 3.8 percent of total expenditure, according to official data.

Total spending increased by nearly 10.3 percent to TND10.2 billion ($3.27 billion) in the first quarter of 2024 from about TND9.2 billion ($2.95 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, showed the Finance Ministry figures published by Alshuruq newspaper on Thursday.

According to the report, the budget recorded a surplus of around TND1.3 billion ($146 million) in the first quarter of 2024, nearly 8.2 percent below the surplus in the first quarter last year.

The surplus followed an increase of around 12.8 percent in revenues to TN 12 billion ($3.84 billion) from TND10.7 billion ($3.43 billion) in the same period.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.