UAE - The Department of Planning and Development - Trakhees, the regulatory arm of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in Dubai, has awarded green building certificate to 32 projects completed in 2022 which are located in its Special Development Zones.

This move by Trakhees reflects its diligent efforts to promote Dubai's position as one of the world's leading sustainable competitive destination, with the application of the best international eco-friendly standards.

Abdullah Belhoul, the CEO of Trakhees, said the green building certificates were given only to the projects that showed compliance with the application of the regulations and requirements of this system during the design, construction and completion stages of the building, and then measuring compliance during operations.

Belhoul pointed out that Trakhees had been a pioneer in setting green building regulations, as it started in 2012 to implement its requirements within the building permits to achieve a balance between economic, social and environmental factors during all stages of project development, which contribute in supporting the "Green Economy initiative.

According to him, these projects deserved the certificates because of their commitment to improve the efficiency of building’s performance in the field of energy and water consumption, reducing building and construction waste and adhering to solutions for cutting carbon dioxide emissions.

Also they had played a vital role in ensuring the use of eco-friendly materials, and applying standards that enhance indoor air quality, providing a healthy and safe environment for the community, and achieving a more sustainable urban environment.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).