Muscat: Muscat Municipality announced the launch of a number of tenders, including a tender for the construction of a mountain walkway in the Riyam area Wilayat of Muscat.

Tenders have been also floated for the preparation of sites for street vendors, as well as a tender for the construction of internal roads in the industrial area of Misfah in the Wilayat of Bausher.

