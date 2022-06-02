Kuwait - The Ministry of Public Works stated that 61.8 percent of the works of the T2 Kuwait International Airport terminal project has been completed until the end of April 2022, according to the latest reports issued by the project, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The report issued by the Public Works Authority stated that the project, which is one of the largest development projects in the country, is being built on an area of 180,000 square meters, and can handle 25 million passengers annually, and consists of 51 aircraft air gates throughout the building, in addition to the use of environmentally friendly materials in the construction process.

The report added that the project works on solar cells, and includes two transit hotels linked to the main building, restrooms for first and business class, a reception hall for VIPs, a building for the central power station, and a building for a water tank, stressing the keenness of the Ministry of Works to speed up the implementation of the project, and to pay to accelerate the completion of the various sites and the works within the project, and to overcome the obstacles facing it, in order to complete all the works according to schedule.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport revealed to Al-Rai daily that the traffic diversion that was introduced months ago, on the Fifth Ring Road, the intersection of Damascus Street, opposite the areas of Al-Surra and Al-Rawda, Al- Salam and Al-Siddiq, will continue until May 2024, until the project contractor completes the works at the intersection, reports Al-Rai daily. The sources said, “The diversion falls within the works of the South Surra Development Project, Phase Two,” noting that the completion rate of the project’s works reached 5.20 percent until the end of last March.

