Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, said it has started work on a first-of-its-kind mall within its flagship community Sobha Hartland in Dubai.

The project, which is being set up at an estimated cost of AED210 million ($57 million), blends the vibrancy of retail space with the serenity of an urban park, while ensuring exceptional experiences for residents and visitors, said the Emirati developer in a statement.

With a built-up area of 339,000 sq ft and a gross leasable area of around 115,000 sq ft, the project will house a variety of amenities, including a supermarket, gym, play courts, a soft play/entertainment zone and diverse restaurants offering a wide range of food choices.

It will feature 35 retail shops and F&B outlets, along with over 10 unique dining options, establishing a new gastronomic destination for the community, it stated.

The new mall is being meticulously designed to set new standards for a luxury mall, which perfectly combines nature, culture, gastronomy and recreation.

The mall’s exquisite features will provide an inspiring and memorable experience, promoting a sense of community and elevating the quality of life for residents of Sobha Hartland, said the statement.

It is scheduled to be completed in second half of 2026, it added.

Ravi Menon, the Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, said: "We are delighted to unveil our new mall, which is a testament to our long-standing commitment towards elevating living experiences for our residents. The project underscores our vision to create integrated and community-focused spaces that seamlessly combine convenience while offering multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options."

"Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors," he noted.

According to him, this project marks Sobha Realty’s strategic foray into the UAE’s retail sector, emphasising its commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Sobha Realty has designed the mall featuring greenery, water features, natural lighting, energy-efficient lighting, solar panels, green building materials and a skylight roof for natural light.

Additionally, it will feature a variety of unique architectural elements, such as a vibrant bowl with a cascading void stretching from the basement to the roof, creating a dramatic retail experience and a media screen strategically placed on the facade to enhance visibility, said Menon.

The biophilic design includes green walls, water features, floating pods and natural lighting to foster a serene atmosphere. The skylight roof will allow natural light to illuminate the interior and support plant growth, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).