Dubai-based luxury real estate developer Sobha announced on Monday the launch of The Mirage, a 677-unit residential tower within its mixed-use development Sobha Central on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Spread over an area of 1 million sq. ft., the master plan features six residential towers, 250,000 sq. ft. of parks and courtyards, 175,000 sq. ft. of office space, 160,000 sq. ft. of retail space, a shopping mall and dedicated access to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Sobha Realty said in a statement that over 1,500 residential units have been sold to date across Sobha Central, generating 3.5 billion UAE dirhams ($953 million) in total sales. Top buyers in terms of nationalities include Indian (26 percent), European (15 percent), American (8 percent), Turkish (6 percent), and Iranian (4 percent).

The project was formally launched in May 2025 with the 1,225-unit ‘The Horizon’ tower.

The developer had announced then that the first residential tower is scheduled for delivery in December 2029.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

