US-based project services company Hill International announced on Tuesday that it has been contracted by Saudi Jordanian Fund for Medical Educational Investment Company (SJFMEI), a subsidiary of the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF), to provide construction management services for a new $400 million healthcare project in Amman, Jordan.

Hill International said in a statement that the project will deliver a university hospital with 330 beds, 72 outpatient clinics, a children’s hospital, and medical school with the capacity for up to 600 students with a projected enrolment of 100 students annually.

The project will also include five medical centres of excellence for non-communicable diseases including cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, and four advanced research centres in the fields of genomics and precision medicine, stem cells and regenerative medicine, health systems and public health, and bioinformatics.

Work will be implemented in partnership with two of the most prestigious institutions in the world in the fields of healthcare and medical education, the statement added.

