Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the completion of 50% of the Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project.

It involves the construction of four bridges that span 2,874 meters in total designed to handle a traffic capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

According to RTA, the construction of the foundations and columns of bridges has already been completed and work is currently under way on casting of the bridge walls, installation of iron supports, expansion of the roads and lighting works as well as the rainwater drainage networks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA said: "The project is part of a plan to upgrade Garn Al Sabkha Street, a crucial project linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It aims to ensure seamless traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street."

"Once opened, the project will cut down the distance and the journey time by 40% for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah. It will slash the peak hour journey times from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes," noted Al Tayer.

"It will also diminish the journey time by 70% from 21 minutes to 7 minutes for traffic going from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road right to Al Yalayis Road towards Jebel Ali Port," he stated.

The project, he stated, encompasses the construction of four bridges.

The first one spans 943 m at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street. This two-lane bridge in each direction accommodates 8000 vehicles per hour in both directions and facilitates the traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The second bridge, extending 601 m, consists of two lanes and serves traffic moving from Garn Al Sabkha Street Westwards towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Northwards, heading to Al Qusais and Sharjah. This bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The third one, running 664 m, features two lanes and ensures smooth traffic flow, eliminating overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading Northwards towards Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. This bridge can accommodate approximately 3,200 vehicles per hour, said Al Tayer.

"The fourth bridge, which spans 666 m and consists of two lanes, helps ensure a smooth traffic flow by eliminating any traffic overlap from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances of Dubai Production City. This bridge has a capacity of around 3,200 vehicles per hour," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

