Select Group, a leading UAE property developer, has launched the final development of its waterfront master community, Peninsula, featuring two striking residential towers, premium waterfront lofts and a commercial building that comprise Peninsula Four, The Plaza.

With all previous developments within the project successfully sold out, Peninsula Four marks the last opportunity to secure an investment in this upcoming luxury waterfront community, said a statement from Select Group.

As the first community-focused waterfront development in Business Bay, Peninsula comprises six premium residential towers, waterfront podiums and commercial units. With an active and social lifestyle at its core, the master development features a variety of lifestyle facilities, from tennis and padel courts to running tracks and a skate park, along with family play areas, it stated.

Peninsula Four, The Plaza, is located at the epicentre of the community marketplace (The Plaza), showcasing a vibrant waterfront gastronomical, entertainment and retail scene.

Residents and guests will find organic cafés, coffee shops, boutique stores and artisan galleries, fine-dining restaurants and local culinary sensations, all in one destination, it added.

On the launch of the final phase, Group Founder and CEO Rahail Aslam said: "Shaped by ideals of beauty and perfection in everyday life, The Peninsula Four, The Plaza is an exquisite tribute to the art of living, being the centrepiece of the community in the heart of Dubai Downtown. We are proud to bring to the market an elevated experience of waterfront living that we have witnessed become increasingly high in demand."

"The two towers at Peninsula Four feature studios, one, two, three, and four-bedroom residences and half-floor penthouses, while the premium waterfront lofts offer three and four-bedroom multi-story residences," explained Aslam.

With uninterrupted vistas of the Dubai Canal, the city skyline and Burj Khalifa, and access to state-of-the-art amenities, homeowners and investors can expect to experience effortless sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship, blurring the lines between the stunning architecture and social lifestyle, he noted.

"Rich and refined, The Lofts at Peninsula Four, The Plaza, welcome residents home to a relaxing refuge away from the bustle of city life. Featuring three and four-bedroom duplex units, these spacious and exceptionally designed residences are an impressive medley of style and sophistication," said Aslam.

Peninsula Four, The Plaza, offers its residents an array of spaces to live an active lifestyle and to enjoy time with family and friends, including a private outdoor pool, fully equipped gymnasium, jacuzzi, kid's play area, co-working space, yoga zone and squash courts, he added.

