Saudi Arabia - Scruffy Dog Creative Group (SDGC), a leading international experience design and creative build company, has announced that it has secured a significant fabrication package tender for Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project being developed by Qiddiya Investment Company in capital Riyadh.

The scope includes the development design, build, delivery, and installation of several thematic features, animatronic elements, and flagship installations for the new theme park in Qiddiya.

As the kingdom’s future capital of entertainment, sports and the arts, Qiddiya will provide a wide spectrum of offerings that include sports and wellness; nature and environment; parks and attractions; motion and mobility; and arts and culture.

Situated on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Qiddiya is a destination city that is currently under development and, when open, will become a disruptive destination that offers innovative experiences in entertainment, sports and arts.

The $20-million contract was awarded to Scruffy Dog Creative Group by Bouygues Bâtiment International (BBI), a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction and Saudi Almabani General Contractors (AGC) as an extension of their joint venture in the kingdom.

SDCG’s Projects Director Malik Al Asadi said: "We are excited to utilise its outstanding creative fabrication and build capabilities to bring this project to life. With our unwavering passion, expertise and commitment to pushing boundaries, the team is ready to exceed expectations."

"The project’s scope and scale reflect the immense trust placed in Scruffy Dog Creative Group and highlights, once again, the group’s position as a leading partner in the Middle East’s entertainment sector," he stated.

CEO Joe Bright said: "It’s truly exciting that the group is able to continue our relationship with Qiddiya from design into delivery and be part of the kingdom’s first major theme park and entertainment flagship. In addition, it’s a privilege to be working alongside two world-renowned companies."

Six Flags Qiddiya will serve to be a key entertainment attraction for Qiddiya and the city of Riyadh. The theme park will cover an area of 320,000 sq m and will feature 28 rides and attractions of which 10 will be thrill rides, with 18 rides designed for families and young children.

