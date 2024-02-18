ROSHN Group, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) giga-project, has broken ground on MARAFY, a mixed-use project in Jeddah that will accommodate over 130,000 residents.

The new destination will position the city to become one of the top 100 liveable cities worldwide, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

The 11.8 million square metre development will have an 11-km long Red Sea-fed canal, which will connect to and extend Obhur Creek and will be surrounded by multiple districts. In addition, the canal will directly connect to King Abdulaziz International Airport.

MARAFY, linked to the developer’s ALAROUS residential project, will house commercial, cultural, land and water activities, retail, F&B, hospitality, and leisure spaces, including a dedicated innovation zone.

The cost of the project and construction timelines were not disclosed.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

